MeToo Movement: Court to hear Alok Nath’s plea against Vinta Nanda today

Alok Nath

A Dindoshi court is expected to pass an order on the suit filed by Alok Nath seeking an order on actor-director Vinta Nanda from speaking against him in public. The actor has filed a suit seeking Re 1 as damage. Nath has argued that Nanda defamed him by claiming that the former had sexually harassed her in 1990’s. The actor requested for a restraining order against Nanda, which the later opposed through her lawyer Dhruti Kapadia .

During the hearing, Kapadia told the court her post on the harassment incident was the truth and was not done with an intent to cause defamation. The #MeToo movement gave her the platform to speak, she added.

Kapadia added that injunction order on Nanda would send a wrong signal to women spoke against harassment through #MeToo movement. The lawyer further argued that this tactic of filing defamation suits against women could be used to harass them.

Representing Nath, advocate Ashok Saraogi said that Nanda, being a scriptwriter, cooked up a story of being raped. The lawyer also accused Nanda of making false allegations for money and to gain cheap publicity. Sarangi also claimed that his client has become a victim of a media trial.

Sarogi further added that Nanda decided not to complain against alleged assault when it took place nearly two years ago. He went on to question why she did not approach authorities then and instead wrote her account in a Facebook post recently.