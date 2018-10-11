MeToo movement: Birthday boy Amitabh Bachchan speaks up, says ‘no woman should ever be subjected to misbehaviour’

Amitabh Bachchan said that such acts should immediately be brought to the notice of concerned authorities. (Source: IE)

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has finally reacted on the Me Too controversy. In an interview given on his 76th birthday, Bachchan said that no woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour or disorderly conduct, especially at her workplace. The actor added that such acts should immediately be brought to the notice of concerned authorities and corrective measures should be taken.

“Discipline and civic, social and moral curriculums, should be adopted at a very early educational level. Women, children and the weaker sections of our society are the most vulnerable. They need to be under special protective care. It has been most heartening to see women representations in most work vocations, on the increase in our country. It would be an unrepairable blemish if we are not able to provide them the welcome they deserve and the dignity of the security of their presence,” he said.

T 2959 – An interview on the eve of birthday : It is that special day again…special for us, that is. Why (cont) https://t.co/8n1ERaBtXw — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 11, 2018

Even though many Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have spoken about the allegations, most of the big names from the industry have remained silent on the issue so far.

Earlier, at the trailer launch of Thugs of Hindostan, Bachchan too had dodged the question about the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy. Big B had said that neither he is Tanushree Dutta, nor Nana Patekar and so, has no comment on the issue.

Reacting to this, Tanushree Dutta had called the actor out and had expressed her disappointment at Big B’s response for not taking a stand against sexual harassment of women at the workplace.

The statement from Bachchan came a day after his Thugs of Hindostan co-actor Aamir Khan quit the upcoming Gulshan Kumar biopic as producer. In a joint statement released with his wife Kiran Rao on Wednesday, the actor said, “Aamir Khan Productions we have always had a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour of any kind.”