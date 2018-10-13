MeToo: After Sajid Khan, Nana Patekar ‘distances’ himself from Housefull 4

Nana Patekar was accused of sexual misconduct by actor Tanushree Dutta. (Source: IE)

Following the footsteps of Sajid Khan, actor Nana Patekar on Friday distanced himself from Housefull 4 amid the sexual harassment allegations against him. In a statement issued on Friday evening, Nana’s son Malhar said the actor doesn’t want to cause inconvenience to the people involved with the project. “Nanasaheb do not want any inconvenience caused to anyone and hence in the backdrop of false accusations levelled against him he thought it fit to distance himself with the ongoing project of ‘Housefull 4’,” the statement read.

Patekar was accused of sexual misconduct on the sets of the film “Horn Ok Pleassss” in 2008 by actor Tanushree Dutta. She has filed a case of sexual harassment against Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang. Patekar has denied the allegations levelled by Dutta.

This came hours after director Sajid Khan announced his departure from the movie in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment against him by three women. In a tweet, Sajid said that he is taking the decision in the wake of pressure put on his family and stars of the movie.

“In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and the stars of my film ‘Housefull 4’, I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth.. Request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgment till the truth is out,” he said.

The film’s lead Akshay Kumar had also announced that movie’s shooting has been put on hold for now. “This is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve,” the 51-year-old actor added.