MeToo: After Gulshan Kumar biopic, Subhash Kapoor sacked from Ekta Kapoor’s web series too

The director had responded to the development through a tweet saying that he respects Aamir Khan’s decision. (IE)

Ekta Kapoor has dropped director Subhash Kapoor from her upcoming web series after the filmmaker who made hits like Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2 was charged with allegations of sexual harassment. Subhash Kapoor was been fighting sexual harassment allegations for a long time which has led to his ouster from a web series called The verdict which will be released on the online platform launched by Ekta Kapoor – ALT Balaji. Kapoor who has reigned the TV industry for over a decade has ventured into the digital space recently and is looking to dominate the web series space as well.

Earlier, Aamir Khan had decided to step away from Gulshan Kumar’s upcoming biopic which was supposed to be directed by Kapoor. In a statement, Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao had said that they would step away from the film as a collaborator on the project had been accused of sexual misconduct. The statement did not mention the project and the person’s name.

Later, T-Series had clarified that it had cut its ties with Kapoor.

The director had responded to the development through a tweet saying that he respects Aamir Khan’s decision. However, Kapoor had added that he intends to prove his innocence in the court of law. He was accused of molestation by actor Geetika Tyagi in 2014.

“I understand and respect Aamir Khan’s and Kiran Rao’s decision. Since matter is subjudice, I intend to prove my innocence in the court of law. But I do want to raise a question – is secretly filming a crying woman without her consent and knowledge and uploading it on social media not harassment or abuse? Or is it fine if she is related to someone who is “accused” of a misconduct. If your answer is latter then for me it’s nothing less than a khaap panchayat mentality,” he had said.