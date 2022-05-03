Met Gala 2022: Who wore what? Highlights from the Red Carpet you just cannot miss

The most coveted and exclusive night of fashion is back! After a two-year-long lull, this year the MET gala red carpet was held on May 2nd in the US, and the event was telecast live in India early morning on May 3rd. The Met Red Carpet is an exclusive affair where every year world’s biggest celebrities gather to celebrate fashion in unique designer costumes as per the theme of the event.

MET Gala 2022 Theme



The theme for this year’s Met Gala was ‘In America: Fashion Anthology,’ and the dress code was ‘Gilded Glamour and White Tie’. The dress code reportedly refers to the dazzling era of American fashion in the last decades of the 19th century, when industrialization rapidly widened the wealth gap in the country. The evening was hosted by Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, with Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda as co-hosts. They were joined by co-chairs Anna Wintour and Tom Ford among others. The Red Carpet saw celebrities in their glamorous avatars and bedazzling designer outfits.

Here are a few highlights from the Met Red Carpet that you just can’t miss:

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson make Red Carpet Debut

Kim Kardashian broke the internet yet again as she made the Red Carpet debut with Pete Davidson. Although they have made many appearances in the public together, this was the first time that the duo walked the red carpet as a couple. While Pete Davidson donned a dapper look in a tuxedo, Kim pulled out one of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dresses from the 60’s.

Image Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Natasha Poonawalla dazzles in Sabyasachi

The Indian audience watching the live telecast of the event was pleasantly surprised as they saw socialite Natasha Poonawalla walking the Red Carpet in a golden Sabyasachi saree with a metallic corset and a train.

Image Source: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Elon Musk takes Mother Maye Musk to the Red Carpet

Billionaire Elon Musk who has recently been grabbing headlines for his twitter purchase, attended the Met Gala wearing a classic black tuxedo with coattails and a matching bow tie. However, it wasn’t his dress code that caught the attention of the audience. In fact, it was the fact that he took his Mother Maye Musk with him on the Met’s Red Carpet. When asked why he had come to the gala, Musk answered: “My mom wanted to come, so I brought her.” Twitteratis reacted to this and many called him a “Good Boy”.

Image Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kourtney Kardashian’s first Met appearance with fiancé Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian also followed in her sister’s footsteps as she too was seen attending the Met Gala with her fiancé Travis Barker. This was Kourtney’s first-ever Met Gala appearance.

Image Source: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Pregnant Sophie Turner turns heads at the Red Carpet

Sophie Turner was seen cradling her baby bump at the Met’s Red Carpet. Sophie wore a long Louis Vuitton black semi-sheer dress with embellishments across the front. She attended the event with her husband Joe Jonas.