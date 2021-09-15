MET Gala 2021: Hair-raising fashion moments and the politics behind it

Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne in their Met Gala 2021 ensemble (Pic Courtesy: Instagram )

MET Gala, one of the most eagerly awaited fashion events organized annually to raise funds for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art never fails to raise eyebrows for celebs displaying their sartorial style statement. This year was no different. As the Gala night returned after missing 2020 due to the pandemic, what took center stage this year was the political stances of many attendees.

This year, the Met Gala theme was American Independence and the celebs wore their thinking caps to bring our personal interpretations of the theme ranging from ‘Equal Rights for Women’ to ‘Tax the rich’. Each voice was loud and clear with the attire they chose for the evening.

Here are a few interesting fashion moments of Met Gala 2021

AOC’s taxation pitch

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s floor sweeping halter neck gown in white, bore the message, ‘Tax the Rich’ emblazoned across the back in bold red letters. The gown was designed by Brother Vellies.

Alexandria is one of the strongest voices in the US Democratic party championing causes of the under privileged. While some criticized her for advocating a cause for poor in designer wear, others lauded her for taking the message to the rich and famous.

The medium is the message. pic.twitter.com/b4Ssr6HkYR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 14, 2021

Kardashian’s baffling black

The gala and the fashion industry was shook with Kardashian’s all black outfit which covered her tip to toe. Quite a brave choice, the outfit probably sent message of going ‘incognito’. Kardashian’s gown was designed by luxury brand Balanciega. Kardashian’s OOTD included a black veil, a long train and she accessorised it will black heels and wore hairs in a sleek ponytail.

Netizens had a blast, comparing her ensemble to dark humour. Even Kareena Kapoor was left scratching her head understanding what her attire meant that was celebrating America. She was accompanied by the creative director of Balenciaga, who too was dressed all in black.

Queer pride

The LGBTQIA+ community made their voices heard loud and clear at Met Gala 2021 as well, flaunting their sexuality on their sleeves. Soccer star Megan Rapino wore a bright red pant suit with a bright blue shirt and white stars, designed by Sergio Hudson. The clutch she carried had the words ‘In Gay We Trust’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Rapinoe She/Her ????️‍???? (@mrapinoe)

Schitt’s Creek actor Dan Levy made his Met Gala debut in aa JW Anderson and Loewe ensemble that reflected the themes o ‘queer love and queer visibility’, sending message ‘there’s lot more that needs to be done’ and rooting for the works of David Wojnarovicz, a LGBTQIA+ activist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Levy (@instadanjlevy)

Women’s right and equality

Congresswoman Carolyn B Maloney wore a gown that had ‘Equal Rights for Women’ written on its train and carried a clutch that read ‘ERA YES’ invoking the Equal Rights Amendment proposed since 1979 that guaranteed ‘legal gender equality’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolyn Maloney (@carolynbmaloney)

Supermodel-actor Cara Delevingne’s white Dior tank top had ‘Peg the Patriarchy’ emblazoned on it. The outfit designed by Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri was quite simple to kept h yes engaged on the message about “women empowerment” and “gender equality”. Her look was completed with cigarette trousers paired with matching peep-toe heels.