Met Gala 2019 theme explained: Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra slay the Red Carpet

Published: May 7, 2019 1:47:47 PM

Met Gala 2019: Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone attended the event in New York on Monday.

Met Gala 2019, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Met Gala, Priyanka Met PicsPriyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala 2019. (Images courtesy AFP)

The Met Gala 2019 hosted the most stylish celebrities, keeping the tradition of the first Monday of May. The world’s biggest costume party back in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art included Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

Priyanka was dressed in a grey-yellow-pink Dior gown, and her entire look appeared to be inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice In Wonderland. She arrived at the gala with her American singer husband Nick Jonas. She wore a spiky silver gown with her hair in tight and frothy curls, just like the Red Queen. Her eyebrows were painted grey and her eyes were lined with a white eyeliner. Meanwhile, Nick wore an all-white suit and looked like an Italian mafia overlord with his thin, fake moustache.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas pose on Met Gala carpet:

At the Met Gala, this is Priyanka’s third appearance and second with Nick. At the 2017 event, the two represented fashion designer Ralph Lauren’s creations. Also, it was one of their first dates with each other. Ralph later designed Priyanka’s wedding dress and the outfits for the entire bridal party.

This year’s theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion and it is inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, Notes on Camp. In her essay, Susan defined ‘camp’ as: ‘The essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.’

Giving her own spin to fashion, Deepika Padukone showed up in a pink ball gown designed by Zac Posen. She wore her hair big and puffy with a pink hairband. She completed her look with a silver bracelet and large earrings. See more pics:

At Met Gala, Deepika Padukone returned for her third appearance and her look this year was all things dreamy.

As Deepika walked down the pink carpet for Met Gala 2019 last night, the diva made waves and slayed the theme – Camp: Notes on Fashion, like no one else did.

The glamorous diva stole the limelight with her inner Disney princess on the Pink Carpet.

The gown also featured a long layered train which was embellished with glittering stars all over.

She slayed her princesses look with an Audrey Hepburn-inspired hairdo with an embellished headband.

READ: Daenerys ordered herbal tea, was delivered a latte by mistake: HBO’s response to ‘GoT’ coffee cup blunder

Breaking her streak of going with simple gowns for the last two years of the event, Deepika finally brought some drama, along with her elegance to the pink carpet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

OMG OMG OMG❤???????? @deepikapadukone #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #metgala #metgala2019

A post shared by Fanpage for Deepika (@deepikadrawing) on

She paired her off-shoulder gown with wine red lips, dramatic eyes with wine eyeshadow, oodles of mascara, and glitter on her lashes too.

Other stars spotted on the ’pink’ carpet were Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner with husband and singer Joe Jonas. The two wore matching colorful outfits and Sophie even put silver glitter in her hair. More shocking costumes were worn by singer Katy Perry who arrived looking like a chandelier; actor Jared Leto who carried his own severed fake head; and Lady Gaga who stripped to her underwear on the red carpet. Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Zendaya impressed everyone with her lit-up blue Cinderella dress.

