Met Gala 2019 theme explained: Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra slay the Red Carpet

The Met Gala 2019 hosted the most stylish celebrities, keeping the tradition of the first Monday of May. The world\u2019s biggest costume party back in New York\u2019s Metropolitan Museum of Art included Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. Priyanka was dressed in a grey-yellow-pink Dior gown, and her entire look appeared to be inspired by Lewis Carroll\u2019s Alice In Wonderland. She arrived at the gala with her American singer husband Nick Jonas. She wore a spiky silver gown with her hair in tight and frothy curls, just like the Red Queen. Her eyebrows were painted grey and her eyes were lined with a white eyeliner. Meanwhile, Nick wore an all-white suit and looked like an Italian mafia overlord with his thin, fake moustache. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas pose on Met Gala carpet: At the Met Gala, this is Priyanka\u2019s third appearance and second with Nick. At the 2017 event, the two represented fashion designer Ralph Lauren\u2019s creations. Also, it was one of their first dates with each other. Ralph later designed Priyanka\u2019s wedding dress and the outfits for the entire bridal party. This year's theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion and it is inspired by Susan Sontag\u2019s 1964 essay, Notes on Camp. In her essay, Susan defined \u2018camp\u2019 as: \u2018The essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.\u2019 Giving her own spin to fashion, Deepika Padukone showed up in a pink ball gown designed by Zac Posen. She wore her hair big and puffy with a pink hairband. She completed her look with a silver bracelet and large earrings. See more pics: At Met Gala, Deepika Padukone returned for her third appearance and her look this year was all things dreamy. As Deepika walked down the pink carpet for Met Gala 2019 last night, the diva made waves and slayed the theme - Camp: Notes on Fashion, like no one else did. View this post on Instagram A glimpse Of @deepikapadukone\u2019s Outfit as we #MET her ???? . . . #deepikapadukone #MET #metgala2019 #beauty #gorgeous #diva #instagood #instalove #instadaily #pictureperfect #photooftheday #bollywood #paparazzi #manavmanglani @manav.manglani A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on May 6, 2019 at 6:39pm PDT The glamorous diva stole the limelight with her inner Disney princess on the Pink Carpet. The gown also featured a long layered train which was embellished with glittering stars all over. She slayed her princesses look with an Audrey Hepburn-inspired hairdo with an embellished headband. Details on Deepika Padukone's Zac Posen gown for #MetGala pic.twitter.com\/yCRQc2qbel \u2014 Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY_) May 7, 2019 READ:\u00a0Daenerys ordered herbal tea, was delivered a latte by mistake: HBO's response to 'GoT' coffee cup blunder Breaking her streak of going with simple gowns for the last two years of the event, Deepika finally brought some drama, along with her elegance to the pink carpet. View this post on Instagram OMG OMG OMG\u2764???????? @deepikapadukone #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #metgala #metgala2019 A post shared by Fanpage for Deepika (@deepikadrawing) on May 6, 2019 at 5:13pm PDT She paired her off-shoulder gown with wine red lips, dramatic eyes with wine eyeshadow, oodles of mascara, and glitter on her lashes too. Other stars spotted on the \u2019pink\u2019 carpet were Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner with husband and singer Joe Jonas. The two wore matching colorful outfits and Sophie even put silver glitter in her hair. More shocking costumes were worn by singer Katy Perry who arrived looking like a chandelier; actor Jared Leto who carried his own severed fake head; and Lady Gaga who stripped to her underwear on the red carpet. Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Zendaya impressed everyone with her lit-up blue Cinderella dress.