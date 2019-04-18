‘Mental Hai Kya’: Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao starrer gets a new release date

Mental Hai Kya brings back Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut together after their hit film Queen.

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s Mental Hai Kya has got a new release date. The film will now release on June 21. Mental Hai Kya makers announced the same with the release of a new motion poster of the movie. Rajkummar shared the new poster of the film saying, “More Madness has made its cut! Catch Mental Hai Kya in theatres on June 21, 2019.”

Rajkummar Rao’s Tweet:

Mental Hai Kya has been written by Kanika Dhillon and is helmed by National award-winning director Prakash Kovelamudi who has directed South Indian films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu and Size Zero. The film revolves around mental illnesses and hallucinations.

In March 2018, the first poster of the film was released. It generated a lot of buzz as the look of the two actors complemented the title of the film. The film was described as a celebration of the “imperfections and the crazy within us” by the makers. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see ‘Queen Jodi’ back on the big screen. Earlier, it was speculated that the movie would release on 29th March this year, but soon reports surfaced, suggesting that the release of the movie was pushed to May.

However, the new poster of the film has confirmed the same.

In an earlier interview, Kangana had talked about the movie. She said that she had a personal reason to pick up this film. She realized there was so much stigma attached to being different, the way her life unfolded in the past few years. ‘Mental’ or ‘psycho’ were the terms used to shame her, but these can’t be used casually as swear words. When this script came along, she knew she had to do it to break the stigma around it. High time they made individuality aspirational, added Kangana.

This is Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s second collaboration after 2013 hit drama ‘Queen’. Talking about Mental Hai Kya at an event, Rajkummar had said that it’s an amazing script as it is a very quirky and different comedy.