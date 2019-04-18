‘Mental Hai Kya’: Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao starrer gets a new release date

By: | Published: April 18, 2019 12:33 PM

Rajkummar Rao took to Twitter to announce the new release date of Mental Hai Kya. Along with it, he also shared a new poster of the film featuring him and Kangana Ranaut.

mental hai kya, mental hai kya release date, rajkummar rao mental hai kya, kangana ranaut, kangana ranaut mental hai kya, mental hai kya movie, rajkummar rao kangana ranaut, mental hai kya cast, mental hai kya release, kangana, kangana movies, kangana new movieMental Hai Kya brings back Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut together after their hit film Queen.

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s Mental Hai Kya has got a new release date. The film will now release on June 21. Mental Hai Kya makers announced the same with the release of a new motion poster of the movie. Rajkummar shared the new poster of the film saying, “More Madness has made its cut! Catch Mental Hai Kya in theatres on June 21, 2019.”

Rajkummar Rao’s Tweet:

Mental Hai Kya has been written by Kanika Dhillon and is helmed by National award-winning director Prakash Kovelamudi who has directed South Indian films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu and Size Zero. The film revolves around mental illnesses and hallucinations.

READ: Kalank box office prediction day 1: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer emerges as the biggest opener of 2019!

In March 2018, the first poster of the film was released. It generated a lot of buzz as the look of the two actors complemented the title of the film. The film was described as a celebration of the “imperfections and the crazy within us” by the makers. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see ‘Queen Jodi’ back on the big screen. Earlier, it was speculated that the movie would release on 29th March this year, but soon reports surfaced, suggesting that the release of the movie was pushed to May.

However, the new poster of the film has confirmed the same.

In an earlier interview, Kangana had talked about the movie. She said that she had a personal reason to pick up this film. She realized there was so much stigma attached to being different, the way her life unfolded in the past few years. ‘Mental’ or ‘psycho’ were the terms used to shame her, but these can’t be used casually as swear words. When this script came along, she knew she had to do it to break the stigma around it. High time they made individuality aspirational, added Kangana.

This is Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s second collaboration after 2013 hit drama ‘Queen’. Talking about Mental Hai Kya at an event, Rajkummar had said that it’s an amazing script as it is a very quirky and different comedy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. ‘Mental Hai Kya’: Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao starrer gets a new release date
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition