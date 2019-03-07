Men of Kalank: Sanjay Dutt plays a grand old authoritarian with a powerful voice

Sanjay Dutt plays Balraj Chaudhry in Kalank.

The third poster of the men of Kalank series is now out! After releasing Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur’s looks from ‘Kalank’, makers have now unveiled the first look of Sanjay Dutt. While Varun plays the role of Zafar, a blacksmith, Aditya plays Dev Chaudhry.

Karan Johar has now shared Aditya’s father in the movie Sanjay Dutt’s first look and it was definitely worth the wait. In the poster shared by Karan, Dutt is seen in a close-up look. The actor dons a salt-and-pepper beard along with spectacles. He also has spiked hair and wears what looks like a shawl. He poses against the backdrop of Old Delhi Mohalla. Karan shared the impressive first look by tweeting, the most powerful voice of the table, the formidable Balraj Chaudhry.

Karan Johar’s Tweet:

His co-star Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter and shared Sanjay’s first look poster introducing him as Balraj Chaudhry.

Sanjay Dutt comes across as a serious man in the poster. Is he playing the role of a king, fans question? While others can’t wait to see Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit reunite on screen after 21 years.

Alia Bhatt shared the poster and wrote that if Kalank was a kingdom, he would be king! Presenting Balraj!

Madhuri Dixit captioned the image – the grand old authoritarian of this grand old world. Presenting Balraj!

While Atul Mohan wrote that his word is the law in this larger-than-life world! Sanjay Dutt is Balraj Chaudhry!

Kalank is set in the 40s and has been extensively shot in Mumbai Filmcity, Kashmir and Hyderabad. Karan had shared a beautiful still yesterday and revealed that new updates from Kalank will be announced from today and we cannot be more excited!

Apart from Varun, Aditya and Sanjay Dutt, Kalank also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Karan’s dream project is helmed by 2 States director Abhishek Varman and is slated to release on April 19, 2019.

Sanjay Dutt was in news last year for his biopic titled Sanju. The highest grosser of the year saw Ranbir Kapoor play Sanjay on screen. The actor had a cameo in the movie’s climax with the song ‘Baba Bolta Hai’. Post Kalank, Sanjay will be back to shooting for his classic film Sadak’s sequel – Sadak 2. Interestingly, the movie, which brings Mahesh Bhatt back as a director, will also star his Kalank co-stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, most likely as the younger couple who fall in love and fight all odds.