Meet Ranu Mandol! The Internet sensation who featured in a song-teaser with Himesh Reshammiya

Ranu Mandol, the lady who has been making headlines recently for recording a song with Himesh Reshammiya is the best example of how unpredictable life is! A few days ago the lady was spotted singing a famous Lata Mangeshkar song at the Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal. Her melodious voice caught a guy’s attention and her video was uploaded online. The video of Ranu Mandol singing Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ has got famous overnight and received a lot of praise.

Here’s a brief about Ranu Mandol:

Born in Kishnanagar, West Bengal and now fondly known as Lata of Ranaghat, Ranu Mandol spent most of her life at her aunt’s place in Ranaghat. Ranu Mandol’s mother passed away when she was quite young and it was then she had to shift here. The lady got married at the age of 19 and shifted to Mumbai along with her husband. Ranu lost her husband following which she returned from Mumbai.

Story of Ranu Mandol becoming an internet sensation:

The approximately 50 years old lady used to sing at Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal and receive money from the people around. This is how she spent her day-to-day life earning money and buying food. The lady caught the attention of a 26-year-old engineer, Atindra Chakraborty. He shot her video and posted it online on July 23. The video went viral as received as much as 2.5 million views and over 50,000 likes within hours. Netizens started stating that her voice shows resemblance to that of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The engineer, Atindra Chakraborty who posted the video of Ranu Mandol on the internet told India Today that he first heard her singing a Mohammad Rafi song. “While I was hanging with my friends on Platform number 6 of the Ranaghat railway station, a Rafi song was playing aloud on the radio. All of a sudden I heard the lady murmuring the tune while sitting on the platform floor. I asked her if she could sing something else for us. She sang a song and we recorded on our mobile. I and my friends were surprised by her highly melodious voice,” said Atindra.

Things took a turn when the makers of Sony TV’s singing reality show Superstar Singer invited Ranu Mandol to the show. The internet sensation was now on National television. The channel while sharing a small teaser of the episode featuring her stated that “Great Talents can come from anywhere and hardships only temper talent until the right opportunity. Ranu Mandol is a perfect example of this fact. We at Superstar Singer provide a platform for such talent to rise and reveal itself.” Himesh Reshammiya, who is one of the judges of the Show was highly impressed and offered her a chance to sing in her upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer.

Himesh Reshammiya recently shared a video of recording the ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ song with her which pleased the netizens and the singer received a lot of praises. Himesh had also mentioned earlier that “Salim uncle, Salman Bhai’s father once advised me that if I ever crossed path with a talented person, no matter what, I should never let that person go away and keep that person with me and help in enhancing his her talent.” The singer said he will help her voice reach everyone.

Ranu Mandol’s storey inspires many people around the nation and gives them high-hope.