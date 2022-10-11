Meet Kanishka Lohar, Indie-Pop singer who is all set to release her new single Leaving For Good

Encapsulating brilliance in artistic delivery, Kanishka Lohar’s new song “Leaving for Good” is turning heads. The upcoming pop singer aka Kay has released three singles in the last year. Her latest being “Leaving for Good” was engineered by Joash Benedict of Eggs Benedict Productions, Bandra.

Kay was born and raised in Mumbai and has been musically inclined since a very early age. “Leaving for Good” has brought a lot of attention to the musician’s journey and how she associates meaning to her music. “Music is and will always be an expressive medium for me. No matter the feeling, there is abundance is expression. It’s like magic.”

The song has intonations of ‘broken families’ and when asked about the same, Kay said, “We live in a culturally close knit and collectivist country where we don’t often find artists talking about broken families and the impact it can have on children’s relationships. It is more prevalent than we think and I wanted to include that in my song.”

Prior to music she also acted in the nationally broadcasted television show “Million Dollar Girl” and trained in Trinity College of London Speech and Drama up to Grade Six passing in distinction. Current law graduate, Kay aims to focus on her career as much as her musical passion.

Kay is more than inclined to pivot her journey into the Hindi music world and already has two new songs in the making. Her song “Na Tune Kaha” debuts on the 14th of October 2022. We have a new artist on the block, and she has a lot more in store.