Meet D Naresh Chowdary, a billionaire whose company DNC Entertainments is changing the way we look at cinema

Billionaire D Naresh Chowdary announced the creation of DNC Entertainments Pvt Ltd, a film production company dedicated to creating movies, web series, serials, studios, and TV shows. It will also build up a Library of content from across the world and will be opening an online store with a wide range of entertainment products, such as cameras, lenses, accessories, and much more.

Cable TV, over-the-top (OTT) entertainment, and broadband services are the foundation of the dynamic mass media and the company thrives on providing its customers with the highest quality visual entertainment.

The billionaire is creatively instinctive and commercially astute with a deep understanding of business and an insight into evolving consumer taste.

Role of DNC Entertainments:

DNC Entertainments will provide entertainment services and promote learning in the community, and develop its staff within a corporate culture characterized by resolve, constructive ideas, and morals.

The way people watch TV is improved by adding entertainment, technology, prevailing consumer trends, and customer preferences. They continue to incorporate new technologies into their offerings in order to keep up with the demanding schedules of their clients and provide them with access to an endless supply of entertainment away from their homes. “I am thrilled to bring the values and mission of Entertainment into one platform via DNC Entertainments. At DNC, we have one mission – To create a visual symphony for our customers, giving them a better digital TV experience with excelling content.” D Naresh Chowdary says in a statement.