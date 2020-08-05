Matter of pride for Indians: ‘Ramayan’ stars Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia on Ram temple ‘bhoomi pujan’

Before the function to lay the foundation stone of the ”Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir”, the prime minister took part in prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple.

“Ramayan” stars Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhalia on Wednesday celebrated the foundation laying of Ram temple in Ayodhya, calling it an “auspicious” occasion for the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP’s ‘mandir’ movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.

Govil, who essayed the role of Lord Ram on Ramanand Sagar’s hit 1987 series “Ramayan”, took to Twitter to express his happiness. “Today will be written in golden letters in history. With the foundation stone of Shri Ram temple, the dream of the devotees of the whole world is coming true. Warm greetings and best wishes to all of you. Jai Shree Ram,” Govil, 62, tweeted.

Chikhlia, 55, who became a household name after playing Goddess Sita opposite Govil on the show, uploaded a video on Instagram, saying the Ram Mandir ‘bhoomi pujan’ is a “matter of pride for all Indians”. “Home coming and welcoming the lord back after struggle of 500 years… Congratulations to all of us on the occasion of the bhumi pujan of Ram Mandir. ‘jyot se jyot jala te chalo, Ram ka naam japte chalo,” she said.

Actor Anupam Kher also celebrated the occasion as he posted a devotional song, dedicated to Lord Ram on the occasion. “Best wishes to you and your family for Ram Janam Bhoomi Pujan. Jai Shree Ram,” he wrote on Instagram.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Ad ityanath were among those who attended the event at the site where a large number of devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born. The prime minister arrived in Ayodhya in a helicopter where Adityanath among others received him.

Before the function to lay the foundation stone of the ”Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir”, the prime minister took part in prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple. From there, he travelled to the ”Shree Ram Janmabhoomi” where he performed prayers at the ”Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman”. He also planted a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling.