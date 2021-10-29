Matchmaker Sima Taparia is back with Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon to ‘find’ them perfect parents

Taparia, like a true professional, jumps straight to the question and asks the pair what sort of parents they are looking for.

Matchmaker Sima Taparia who carried the hit Netflix series Indian Matchmaking on her shoulders is back and her task is completely opposite to what she did in Indian Matchmaking. Contrary to fulfilling the expectations of young people in finding their life-partner, Taparia is helping actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon find parents. Yes you heard that right. As part of a promotional video for their film Hum Do Hamare Do, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon engage in a virtual chat with matchmaker Taparia and seek her help in finding the right choice as their parents.

The promotional video released by Disney Plus Hotstar has Rao and Sanon asking Taparia to suggest the perfect match as their prospective parents. Taparia, like a true professional, jumps straight to the question and asks the pair what sort of parents they are looking for. Rao jokingly says that he wants to adopt a mother who can sense his footsteps from kilometers away akin to the iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham film where Shahrukh Khan’s mother played by Jaya Bachchan gets a sense of his arrival from kilometers away. Taparia immediately quips to the suggestion made by Rao and asks whether he is looking for a mother or a GPS device.

When it comes to Kriti Sanon, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor asks Taparia to find such a father-in-law for her who takes pride in treating daughters and sons on an equal footing. Copying the famous lines from Aamir Khan starrer super hit Dangal, Sanon tells Taparia that she wants a father-in-law “jo chhoriyon ko chhoron se kam na samjhe.” Pat comes the reply from Taparia who wonders if Sanon is looking for a sports coach. The video ends with Taparia suggesting the pair of Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah as their parents.

Hum Do Hamare Do has Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon as the lead protagonists along with veteran actors like Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in prominent roles. Speaking to the Indian Express earlier, Shah had said that the film is a light-hearted comedy and she liked the unique idea which the script of the film wanted to convey. Shah further said that apart from the idea of the film what pulled her towards the film was the talented cast of the film including Rawal, Rao and Sanon. The film has already been released today and is streaming live on Disney Plus Hotstar OTT platform.