Master, Valimai were most talked-about films; Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt most-talked about actors in 2021, Twitter data reveals

It is worth pointing out that a tweet by Vijay sharing a selfie with his fans had bagged the same achievement in Twitter's last year data.

In the data shared by the Microblogging platform Twitter, Master and Valimai have emerged as the most talked-about films on the platform in the year 2021. Both the films left behind an array of Bollywood films and Hindi web series to perch on the top spot of the ladder However, when it comes to the most talked about actors, Bollywood has emerged victorious with its top actress Alia Bhatt and actor-cum-philanthropist Sonu Sood came up as the most-talked about actors, the Indian Express reported.

Most retweeted and liked tweet

On this front again, the tweet which shared the first look of the Tamil film Beast starring superstar Vijay emerged as the most liked and re-tweeted. The data shared by the microblogging platform was recorded between the period January 01, 2021 and November 15, 2021. It is worth pointing out that a tweet by Vijay sharing a selfie with his fans had bagged the same achievement in Twitter’s last year data.

Most quoted tweet of 2021

In addition to the most retweeted tweet shared by Twitter, it also shared the tweet which has been quoted the maximum number of times from the world of entertainment. The most quoted tweet of the year 2021 was that of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu when he announced that he is resuming the shoot of his much-awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Most Tweeted films of 2021

1. #Master: In the wake of the anticipation the film had generated before its release, Master became the most popular Indian film in the year 2020 as well. The film went on to repeat the same chatter for the second year in a row on the social media platform.

2. #Valimai: Twitter Conversations took a turn towards Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai as fans loved and enjoyed the promo of the movie. The fans even months after the release of the promo went on talking about the film on Twitter.

3. #Beast: Tamil actor Vijay really had a busy year and it reverberated on the social media platform as well. Fresh from the success of Master, fans lapped on to his next film Beast. The actor’s tweet sharing the first look also became the most retweeted and liked post of the year 2021.

Most talked-about Bollywood male actors on Twitter

1. Sonu Sood: Actor Sonu Sood’s image as the go-to person for people of all sorts in need during the worst times of pandemic remained etched in the memory of twitterati. His extraordinary efforts as a lone celebrity to help thousands of stranded people had to earn him the top spot and that’s what happened.

2. Akshay Kumar: Akshay Kumar’s slated release BellBottom and Sooryavanshi helped arguably the fittest actor in Bollywood to remain on rank number 2.

3. Salman Khan: The actor with his Diwali release of Antim created enough stir on Twitter to grab rank 3. Salman Khan being the host of Bigg Boss helped him in equal measure to ensure his popularity climbs a new ladder on the microblogging platform.

Most talked-about Bollywood female actors on Twitter

1. Alia Bhatt: The extremely hard-working actress has a number of big-budget and grand-scale films such as RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra, Bhatt topped the chart of most-talked about female Bollywood actors.

2. Priyanka Chopra: Chopra’s appearances in extremely popular films such as The Matrix Resurrections and a historic interview with America’s one of most famous interviewers Oprah Winfrey made her the second most talked about Bollywood actress.

3. Disha Patani: Ranging from her fashion statements to hot workout sessions Disha Patani who often has been described as the ‘national crush’ ensured that her popularity does not dip on the list of female Bollywood actresses. Her appearance in Salman-Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also helped her retain her loyal fanbase on the social media platform.