Masaba Masaba Season 2: Queen moments from show that prove Masaba Gupta deserves her crown

Masaba Gupta and her series Masaba Masaba have grown up quite a lot in the second installment of the show. While Masaba goes in front of the cameras, Neena Gupta, her mother, and an ace actor, decides to go behind them. All the while dealing with new loves, old loves, and some impossible loves. Masaba has evolved as an actor and the show managed to pick up themes that are important to be addressed.

Let’s look at the moments from Masaba Masaba Season 2 that will prove that the designer-actor is a queen and deserve a crown:

When Masaba doesn’t let failure get in her way:

The opening sequence shows us a disappointed Masaba, as people leave her fashion show early to go see another up-and-coming designer. While disheartened, Masaba doesn’t let it get in her way, she decides that just like her brand, she doesn’t need to fit into a certain mould to make it big and focuses all her energy on her rebrand!

When Masaba proves that her business is her ultimate BAE:

The gorgeous scenes of Kashmir caught our breath for their beautiful views and sequences. It also gave us major #CEOGoals and #BossLady vibes when Masaba Gupta showed us that she was willing to do what she had to save her business. When she accidentally leaves her outfit on a bus – Masaba puts everything on hold to ensure she gets that outfit back at any cost – after all, in the battle of Hustle VS Heart, one always trumps the other.

When Masaba proved – Commitments are commitments:

Masaba’s PR manager didn’t come to play – and she constantly reminds Masaba that it’s time to be KING, even if it means you have to get out of bed when you don’t want to! Following a stressful day, Masaba finds herself in a neck brace, but being King means some sacrifices need to be made. Being the absolute boss woman that she is – Masaba pulls herself up, tightens her crown (read: brace), and makes her appearance on a fashion show, giving us major Monday motivation.