Marvel’s Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson-starrer film set to hit theatres in November

Marvel’s Black Widow: Black Widow to hit theatres in November! The female-led superhero movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow, was scheduled to be released in the end of April or beginning of May. However, it was pushed back due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, there were also speculations that the movie would be released digitally, directly onto the Disney Plus streaming platform. However, Disney and Marvel recently announced that the movie would be released on November 6 this year, which was supposed to be the original release date of Marvel’s film series The Eternals.

The release of the film has been much anticipated by its fans, who first saw Scarlett Johansson in the role since Iron Man 2 in 2010. Moreover, after Avengers: Age of Ultron especially, fans have been increasingly demanding the solo film for the superhero.

Black Widow, which was last seen in Avengers: Endgame as meeting her death to save the universe, according to reports, would return eventually to look into a conspiracy tied to her past.

As in the case of several Marvel films, the MCU decided to release the film early in the United Kingdom, slating the film for an October 28th release in the European nation, while in the United States, the film would be released on November 6.

Marvel India announced that the the superhero film will also release in India on November 6. Moreover, the film’s entry on popular movie ticket booking app BookMyShow states that it would be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu.

As of now, over 26,000 people have shown an interest in watching the film in India on the Book My Show platform. Clearly, Indian movie-goers look forward to its release, the trend shows. However, with theatres shut and social distancing seems to have set in as part of our routines, it is unclear as to how Indian movie fans will be able to watch this once it is released in movie theaters.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow while Black Widow/Spider-Man villain Taskmaster is the antagonist.