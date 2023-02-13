Marvel Studio’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer featuring Bradley Cooper, Chris Patt out! Here’s what to expect!

Marvel Studios and James Gunn released a brand-new, action-packed trailer online for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” the final film in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise during the Super Bowl 2023 held this Sunday.

In the upcoming film, the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy are settling into their new lives on Knowhere. However, things take a turn when the past of Rocket comes back to affect their lives.

“Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.” says the official synopsis

The film, which is directed by James Gunn, features a cast that includes Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan. Bradley Cooper, who plays Rocket, is joined by Sean, Will Poulter, Maria Bakalova, and Chukwudi.

Gunn wrote the screenplay and is the director. Since he first directed the Guardians of the Galaxy movie in 2014, James has been a part of Marvel. He worked as an executive producer on the two subsequent movies; Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He also directed the Galaxy holiday special of the franchise, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar last year.

Kevin Feige is the producer. Other executive producers include Victoria Alonso, Simon Hatt, Nikolas Korda, and Louis D’Esposito.

Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” releases in India on May 5, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu only in Cinemas.

The first official teaser for the third film was released in December last year. It received positive feedback from the audience.

Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, revealed that the upcoming film will be his last appearance in the Marvel Studios’ universe as the character.

The film’s main plot revolves around Rocket, who is trying to solve the mystery of his origin. It is James’ third and final Marvel movie.

