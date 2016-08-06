Martin Scorsese’s new film will be a major 2017 Oscar contender  

In a recent interview with Showbiz 411, Martin Scorsese, 73, said, “Silence will be golden for an end of year release”. (Reuters)

Oscar winning director Martin Scorsese’s upcoming movie ‘Silence’ starring Liam Neeson is going to be major 2017 Oscar contender, as director revealed that the film would be ready for release this year. In a recent interview with Showbiz 411, Scorsese, 73, said, “Silence will be golden for an end of year release.

“It depends on Paramount,” and revealed that the studio have decided for November or December release, reports the Independent. ‘Silence’, based on the novel of the same name by Japanese author Shusaku Endo, would revolve around two Jesuit Portuguese Catholic priests who face violent persecution when they travel to Japan to seek out their mentor and spread the teachings of Christianity.

The movie which also stars Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Liam Neeson, Tadanobu Asano, and Ciarán Hinds, is expected to release at the end of this year.