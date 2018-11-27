Marriage details of Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath are out now – What fans want to know

The couple has been dating for a longtime now and he had introduced Ginni to his fans in March last year. (Twitter Image)

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on Tuesday announced that him and his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath will be getting married on December 12. The 37-year-old actor posted a brief statement revealing the date of their marriage, with the caption, “Need your blessings”.

“With great joy in our hearts and blessings of our parents, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that Ginni and I will embark on a new journey of love, respect and togetherness on December 12, 2018,” he wrote in the statement.

“We would like to thank each and every one who has been a part of our wonderful sojourn and seek the best wishes and prayers of all our loved ones,” he added.

Thank u for always standing strong with me in every situation of life.,thank u for making me a better person.,thank u for ur unconditional love. Happy birthday @ChatrathGinni love u ❤ pic.twitter.com/sgaakYgsbO — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) November 17, 2018

The couple has been dating for a longtime now and he had introduced Ginni to his fans in March last year. On the work front, Kapil will soon be back on TV with the new season of his famous comedy “The Kapil Sharma Show”.