Mark Ruffalo admits he has thought about boycotting Oscars

As the controversy over the all-white Oscar nominations continues, “Spotlight” star Mark Ruffalo has lent his voice to the growing disquiet of the lack of diversity.

Ruffalo, 48, has called the second year with no Black nominees “terrible” and has admitted he is considering boycotting the event, reported Us magazine.

Film director Spike Lee, actress Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith have already declared their intention to avoid the ceremony.

“I have a lot of sympathy for it (the boycott) and I completely understand why people are protesting. They have to.

“I’ve been really struggling with it myself because I do a lot with ‘Black Lives Matter’ and I’m really struggling because I would in essence probably really seriously think about joining them,” he said.

However, Ruffalo added, “Except I’m in a movie that’s representing a whole other group of disenfranchised people who have no voice and this movie means so much to them.

“So I totally get it and I support them but I have to demur and I have to stand up for the people I have to stand up for.”