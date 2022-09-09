Margot Robbie to Mouni Roy: Female antagonists that have changed the game

We are witnessing the era of female antagonists and we hope it’s here to stay. Long gone are the days when women were treated as background characters, from Margot Robbie to Mouni Roy, here’s a list of actresses that gave us these iconic female antagonists:

Elizabeth Olsen

Starting off strong, we have Wanda Maximoff – Her journey in the MCU is that of a villain to a hero and back to being an antagonist. Wanda is initially depicted as a Sokovian refugee who, along with her twin brother Pietro, volunteers to be experimented on by Hydra. Elizabeth Olsen has done a phenomenal job of creating Wanda to be relatable and so much more difficult to hate.

Margot Robbie

Harley is every bit sensible as she is crazy and unlike Joker, her passion doesn’t begin and end with Batman. One of the most famous female villains respected both within her own universe and ours. Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad etched Harley forever in our memories.

Also read: Brahmastra review: Ayan Mukherji’s Rs 410 crore grand vision ends up becoming a film for kids!

Zoe Cravitz

Speaking of the DC Universe another revered character is Catwoman. One of the first grey characters, Catwoman toes the line of heroic and villainous so wonderfully you can only admire it. Zoe Cravitz’s perfect performance of a no-nonsense confident lady with independent thought.

Mouni Roy

Last but not the least, the newest addition to the list would be Junoon. The queen of Darkness doesn’t just join the herd. Strong enough to hold her own, she goes against all to her own benefit. Mouni Roy’s performance as she stands against the Brahmastra is something we won’t forget. She is probably the one who saved Brahmastra from being a complete flop. The actress known for her acting chops left the audiences speechless with her grace and stance as Junoon. She will always be recognised as the pioneer female antagonist of a cinematic universe in the Indian context.