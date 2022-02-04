‘Mardon ko kis baat ka guroor’ – Bold, brazen and bewitching! Alia Bhatt packs more than a punch in Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer

Gangubai Kathiawadi based on the book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” by S Hussain Zaidi has an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Vijay Raaz along with Alia as the lead actor.

Alia Bhatt is returning to theaters near you with a bang! The trailer of her upcoming movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali just dropped as she looks convincing in every frame. From acing the gullible teenager who has been duped and sold off to rising as a powerful voice for women and an aspiring politician, one can’t take eyes off her.



Gangubai Kathiawadi has been in news ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelved his project featuring Alia and Salman Khan over creative differences. The teaser for the film released last year and got the movie buffs hooked, awaiting its release for long. But the pandemic and the curbs took a toll and the release got delayed. Well, as of now it is set to hit theaters on February 25.



Gangubai Kathiawadi based on the book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” by S Hussain Zaidi has an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Vijay Raaz along with Alia as the lead actor. The trailer also is an exhibit of the Bhansali’s trademark larger-than-life film sets and, in every bit, glamorous with Alia’s illustrious kohl-rimmed eyes to an extent accentuating her bold dialogues and hard-hitting punchlines. The moonless night anecdote complements Alia’s glimpse in white.

The trailer introduces Alia as a dominating figure of Kamathipura with big political aspirations for the betterment of the women in Mumbai’s red-light area. Vijay Raaz as the antagonist Raziya Baai, is seen trying to downplay Gangubai’s attempts in every step and is indeed a surprise package. Ajay Devgn plays a cameo in the trailer as underworld gangster Karim Lala. There are a few glimpses of Jim Sarbh and Seema Pahwa in the intriguing trailer.

The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). Gangubai Kathiawadi apart from its theatrical release will have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.