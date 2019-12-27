Mardaani-2: Surprise show of Rani Mukerji’s film organised for women cop

In “Mardaani-2” that was shown to the women personnel, actor Rani Mukerji plays the role of a tough and fearless police officer. (IE)

Over a hundred women police personnel of Thane district rural had a pleasant surprise when they were taken to a multiplex for a special screening of a film, instead of ‘bandobast’ duty that they had been called for by their top officer.

According to officials, District Superintendent of Police (DSP), Dr Shivaji Rathod, on Thursday called the women constables to Bhayandar police station for some “urgent” bandobast duty.

“However, when over a hundred women personnel gathered at the police station in the afternoon, they were taken to a cinema hall at a mall for the special screening of “Mardaani-2″, which left them surprised,” Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Patil said on Friday.

“This surprise gesture was aimed at acknowledging the women police personnel’ hard work, considering they have to do the tightrope walk of balancing the work and managing the household chores. The motive behind it was to make them relax a bit,” he added.

After the women constables gathered at Bhayandar police station, they were offered lunch and taken to the theatre in vehicles, Patil said.

In “Mardaani-2” that was shown to the women personnel, actor Rani Mukerji plays the role of a tough and fearless police officer, Shivani Shivaji Roy, who cracks down on an organised crime cartel involving child trafficking and drugs.

A couple of days back, Thane police commissionerate had also organised a special show of a Marathi play “Ashrunchi Zali Phule” at Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium in the city for some of its personnel.