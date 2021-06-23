Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man ranks 4th on IMDb’s list of most popular shows

Actor Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man

The Family Man : Directors Raj and DK’s The Family Man 2, starring Manoj Bajpayee in a lead role, has made it to the fourth position in IMDb’s list of most popular shows in the world. The popular web series, which was released on June 4, 2021 on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, received phenomenal response from viewers and film critics. Manoj Bajpayee, in particular, was applauded for his astounding performance as Srikant Tiwari, a middle class man secretly working as a spy for intelligence.

The first season of The Family Man has been ranked fourth in IMDb’s Most Popular TV Shows in the world, preceded by Marvel’s Loki followed by Sweet Tooth and Mare of Easttown. The duo directors took to Instagram and shared the news with the caption, “The Family Man, Season 2 is the 4th most popular show worldwide”, tagging IMDb’s Instagram handle. The post has so far garnered more than 14k likes and some 158 comments on Instagram. Bollywood celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor, Darshan Kumaar, Vishal Malhotra along with film director Suparn S Varma took a moment and reacted to the post with some saying “So well deserved”, while others used a couple of emojis to express their support.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee too took the screenshot of the post from the Director’s profile and shared it on his profile. The actor is currently busy these days with the promotion of his upcoming series Ray, also starring Gajraj Rao, Kay Kay Menon, Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead role. The series is an adaptation of stories written by one of the most celebrated writers of all the times Satyajit Ray.

On being asked about The Family Man 3 and where it is heading, the directors (Raj and Dk) said that the story and the idea of where the show is heading was always there and that both of them already knew where it was going to focus and what kind of things are going into it. The directors were aware where the show was heading when they were working on season two of Family Man.

IMDb is a most popular online database for which decides movies and online web series rankings as per user votes. Also, the global rankings for the series/ movies/ television programs keeps changing from time to time.