Manoj Bajpayee’s Gali Guleiyan to soon make OTT debut on Prime Video

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has announced that his 2017 psychological drama film “Gali Guleiyan” will soon be available for streaming on Prime Video. The National Award winner shared the news in a post on Twitter on Monday night.

“I couldn’t have thought of a better day than today to share that our film “Gali Gulieyan” is releasing on an OTT, coming soon on Amazon Prime. One of the most challenging roles I have ever played,” Bajpayee wrote.

Directed and produced by Dipesh Jain, the movie is about a man (Bajpayee) trapped within the walls and alleys of Old Delhi and his own mind, who attempts to break free to find a human connection.

Titled “In The Shadows” in English, “Gali Guleiyan” premiered at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival in 2017 and was also screened at the MAMI Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, Atlanta Film Festival, Cleveland International Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival.

Released in Indian theatres on September 7, 2018, the movie also starred Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami in pivotal roles.