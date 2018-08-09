Manoj Bajpayee reveals what he would gift PM Narendra Modi: The answer will leave you in splits!

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in Satyamev Jayate next. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Bollywood is known for making the best of Independence Day with patriotic releases and this year will be no different. There will be a major box-office clash between Akshay Kumar’s ‘Gold’ and John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘Satyameva Jayate’. Both the teams are promoting their films aggressively and are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that they achieve success on box-office.

In one of the promotions for his film, Manoj Bajpayee was asked a tricky question but the ‘Aiyaari’ actor trumped it with a hilarious response. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bajpayee was asked what he would gift Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To this, the actor replied, “Chewing Gum”, leaving everyone including his co-actor John Abraham in splits. However, he clarified that since PM Modi is so busy that chewing will stop him from asking too much. “I mean I would gift him and say Please sir time pass karo aap. Matlab bahut jyada koi busy rehta hai toh unko kahenge na aap bahut busy rehte ho toh aap jyada kuch mat socho aur yeh le lo! (Please Sir do some timepass. As in, for someone who is so busy, we would gift it asking them not to think too much about things and have this chewing gum),” he said.

John Abraham, meanwhile, said that he would gift the prime minister ‘Parmanu’ to watch. Bajpayee immediately added that he would gift PM Modi the DVD of Satyameva Jayate just to show the angst of the people growing and they are tearing tyres. The actor added that he would ask the PM to correct the corruption issues so that the Achhe Din truly comes by.

The movie was released in May this year and is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. Apart from, the film also stars Diana Penty, Boman Irani and Anuja Sathe in important roles.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate deals with the ongoing problems like molestation, corruption and other issues and the battle of a man against the system. It will release on August 15.