Manoj Bajpayee recovering from Covid-19, ‘humbled’ working with new talents

Manoj Bajpayee in Silence... You Can Hear It

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is slowly recovering from Covid-19. The actor joined the trailer launch of his upcoming web series Silence… Can You Hear It? on ZEE 5 and pressed on the importance of following Covid-19 protocol and keep mask as. He even claimed that he is under quarantine with Covid symptoms because someone else did not follow the protocol.

Talking about the new normal post-Covid-19 unlock, he said that there are limitations but one needs to get used to it. He further said that the production house took all Covid safety measures and it is because it that they could complete the shoot for the film.

Bajpayee further shared that he is being interrupted by headaches and weakness and also feeling discomfort at times as his Covid symptoms. To get relief from symptoms the national award-winning actor is either sleeping or resting. Bajpayee hoped that no one else gets infected by the disease.

In Silence… Can you Hear It? Vajpayee plays a hot-headed impatient cop who is assigned the task of solving a high profile murder case. The actor has portrayed several characters on-screen but found the whodunnit genre knew. On being asked if there is anything that he wants to venture into, he told the Indian Express that the world can never be short of stories and millions of characters have stories needed to be told. The Satya actor further added that acting is a tricky act and no actor can ever be done.

Talking further about the versatility of his profession, The family Man actor further said that it surprises him every time with the amount of depth it has to offer. His craft makes him learning about new nuances every time and helps him evolve as a person and also as an actor.

Praising his co-actors Arjun Mathur and Prachi Desai, Bajpayee said that new talents like them motivate him to do better. He recalled how humbled he felt when he saw Prachi walking to the set as a newcomer even after doing so much work.

Silence… Can you Hear It? will start streaming from March 26? The sequel of Family Man also starting Vajpayee in the lead is much awaited.