Mannat to Rolls-Royce Coupe: A look at the most expensive things owned by Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most celebrated actors all across the globe, is a classic example of how one can turn dreams into reality with sheer hard work and passion. According to the Economic Times, Shah Rukh Khan’s first salary was just Rs 50 for his performance in the Indian tv show – Fauji. There has been no looking back ever since then – He has three major releases – Pathan, Dunki and Jawaan. SRK is counted amongst the richest celebrities in the world. From an IPL franchise to a sea-facing mansion in Mumbai, here’s a look at some of the most expensive things owned by Shah Rukh Khan:

Mannat

Located in the most posh part of Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat was bought for Rs 13.32 crores back in 2001. Today it is valued approximately at Rs 200 Crore. Designed by Gauri Khan along with architect-designer Kaif Faquih, Mannat comes with various amenities including multiple bedrooms and living areas, a gymnasium, a walk-in wardrobe, a library, and a personal auditorium.

Red Chillies Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment is said to be the largest VFX studios and production companies in India. Founded in 2022, the production house has been a part of various acclaimed films like Bob Biswas, My Name Is Khan, Dear Zindagi, Chennai Express, Dilwale, Raees, and more. As per Economic Times, the annual turnover of Red Chillies Entertainment is estimated at Rs 500 crore.

London House

King Khan’s palatial villa is located in Central London’s Park Lane. According to Hindustan Times, this palatial abode is valued at Rs 183 crore.

Rolls-Royce Coupe

Priced at Rs 7 crore, the actor is often spotted traveling his Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. In addition to this, Shah Rukh Khan has a fleet of swanky cars parked in his garage including a Bentley Continental GT, BMW i8, his vanity van which is built on a Volvo BR9 and many more.

A villa at the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai

Valued at Rs 100 crore, this is one of Shah Rukh Khan’s costliest real-estate investments. LOcated at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, the house is named Jannat.

Kolkata Knight Riders

It’s not just acting for King Khan – He also co-owns the IPL franchise – Kolkata Knight Riders with friend and actor Juhi Chawla. According to the Economic Times, the actor owns about a 55 per cent stake in KKR through his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. KKR’s brand value is estimated to be Rs. 718 crores, according to Sports Info.