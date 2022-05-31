Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi talked about this MIFF 2022 movie in his recent speech

Prime minister Narendra Modi talked about a MIFF film in his recent Mann Ki Baat episode, which will be screened at the seventeenth Mumbai Worldwide Movie Competition. He also spoke about his latest journey to Japan, while the movie celebrates 30 years since it was first launched. The screening of the animation film is at Films Division Complex, Mumbai where the entry is free and open to all, even if you or your child hasn’t registered as a MIFF delegate. This would be for the first time, wherein children under the age group of 18 will be made part of the Mumbai International Film Festival.

The screening of the film ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ will be done at 3.45 PM on May 31, 2022, at JB Hall, Films Division Complex where the children will be able to interact with the cine experts at the film division venue and also get a chance to visit the National Museum of Indian Cinema.

Japan’s very famous film director Yugo Sako Ji has been associated with the project. For the first time in 1983, the director came to know about ‘Ramayana’ and being touched by it, he started doing deep research on the epic and also read 10 versions of Ramayana in the Japanese language and also went on to showcase it via animation.

The Prime Minister also mentioned how the Indian animators had guided and helped in understanding the Indian traditions and customs, which have been showcased in the animation film.

Despite the differences in the language and culture, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation and love for the people of Japan.

The film has been directed by the legendary Indian animator Ram Mohan along with Japanese directors Yûgô Sakô and Koichi Saski. The film explores the ‘FUSION’ style of animation that comprises of three different schools of animation-Manga, Ravi Varma from India and Disney from the US.