Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 1: Anurag Kashyap directorial fails to impress audience

Manmarziyaan Movie box office collection Day 1: Anurag Kashyap’s ‘ Manmarziyaan’ earns Rs 3.52 crore on Friday

Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 1: Anurag Kashyap’s first attempt at a romance-drama isn’t yielding the kind of results the director would have hoped for. Manmarziyaan starring Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles which released on September 14 opened to low occupancy and managed to earn just Rs 3.52 crore on day 1. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that film’s collection had picked up in the evening which means it might do better over the weekend.

“Manmarziyaan has a low Day 1… Started on a dull note in the morning, but picked up towards evening… North circuits were better… Biz will scale upwards on Sat and Sun [a norm these days], but real test will be on weekdays… Fri Rs 3.52 Cr. India biz,” Adarsh tweeted.

The movie has been jointly produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films. It also received a prime-time gala presentation at the TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival). Addressing the audience at the historic Roy Thomson Hall, Anurag Kashyap had said that he completed this film only because he ‘was allowed to do what he wanted to do’.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Stree’ has continued its good run on the box-office and is set to become ninth Hindi film of the year to cross the Rs 100 cr mark. By Friday, the movie had earned Rs 97.67 crore.

Adarsh tweeted, “Stree is all set to cross ₹ 100 cr today [Sat; Day 16]… Will be the ninth Hindi film to cruise past ₹ 100 cr mark in 2018… [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr. Total: ₹ 97.67 cr. India biz.”

The other movies which had crossed Rs 100 crore mark in 2018 are Padmaavat (January), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (February), Raid (March), Baaghi2 (March), Raazi (May), Race 3 (June), Sanju (June), Gold (August).