Manmarziyaan box office collection: Abhishek Bachchan starrer expected to do well, may earn Rs 4.5 crore on day 1

Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer Manmarziyaan has hit the theatres. The Anurag Kashyap directed movie has already started winning hearts. It has already created a lot of buzz and is expected to do well at box office. The movie is likely to earn Rs 4.5 crore on the first day, report by pinkvilla.com said. In this film, Abhishek Bachchan is seen sporting a turban and a beard. He is playing the character of Robbie in the film.

The film has been jointly produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. The movie is love love story set in Punjab, India. Its principal photography completed in April this year. Meanwhile, the movie got a prime-time gala presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Apart from this movie, the other films that have been released this week include Jackky Bhagnani starrer Mitron, and Love Sonia.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree continues to do well at the box office earning Rs 95.53 crore till day 20. This horror comedy continues to draw audience at the theatres.