Manju Warrier files complaint against VA Shrikumar Menon, alleges her life is in danger

Another big controversy hits Malayalam film industry as actress Manju Warrier reportedly filed a complaint against Odiyan director VA Shrikumar Menon. Her complaint was addressed to the Kerala DGP Loknath Behera, where the actress has raised serious concerns and alleged that the filmmaker has been targeting her with continuous defamation campaigns. For those who are not familiar with these recent developments in the Malayalam film industry, VA Shrikumar Menon had directed the Mohanlal-Manju warrier starrer ‘Odiyan’.

In Manju Warrier’s complaint to the Kerala DGP, the actress has alleged that the director spared no attempt to continuously defame her. According to the actress, the defamation campaigns were first organised through social media platforms on several occasions. Following these organised attempts to defame her on social media, she has alleged that her friends had also been threatened and lastly, she fears that ‘Odiyan’ director Shrikumar Menon may endanger her life.

Local reports cite that Manju Warrier handed over a handwritten complaint directly to the Kerala DGP’s Thiruvananthapuram office. She also raised concerns in her complaint about blank cheques that she had signed being misused by the film maker as well as letter writing note pads that were also being misused, carrying the ‘Manju Warrier Foundation’s name on it. Digital evidence, as per various news reports, has been submitted by the actress, along with her.

Manju Warrier’s long-term professional association with Shrikumar Menon paved the way for her to be a part of notable advertising campaigns. The movie ‘Odiyan’ had marked Shrikumar Menon’s debut as a director in Malayalam cinema. However, several controversies erupted after the film maker blamed Manju Warrier for the film’s dismal performance at the box office.

In his statements on social media after Odiyan’s release in cinema theatres, Shrikumar Menon had alleged that the actress had not promoted the film, which is why it did not do as well as he had expected. The controversy further escalated when the film maker alleged that Dileep, Manju Warrier’s former husband, had been responsible for sabotaging ‘Odiyan’.