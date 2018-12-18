Manikarnika trailer out today: Kangana Ranaut roars as fierce Jhansi ki Rani in this period drama

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will hit screens on January 25, 2019.

Kangana Ranaut in and as Manikarnika, trailer out: The trailer for Kangana Ranaut’s much-awaited film has finally been unveiled today. The announcement for the trailer release was made by Indian film critic Taran Adarsh on Twitter. Based on the life of Queen Laxmibai, freedom fighter and warrior, Kangana Ranaut has played the titular role in the movie Manikarnika. The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain.

After director Radha Krishna Kagarlamudi left, Kangana stepped in to direct the film. This created friction on the sets and led to a showdown between Ranaut and actor Sonu Sood, who walked out of the film later. Ayyub replaced Sonu Sood after some of Sood’s portions had been shot in the film. When Sood could not shoot the rest of the film, and Krish had moved on to direct the NT Rama Rao biopic, Ranaut reshot Sood’s portions with Ayyub.

Manikarnika is currently in post-production, with the VFX studios in a race against time to meet the film’s Republic Day release date.

A day ahead of its trailer release, triple National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut was seen at the promotions of Manikarnika. Ranaut has been gearing up for the release on January 25, 2019. The film is set for a release in 2D and IMAX versions in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Watch the trailer:



Jisshu Sengupta plays Jhansi ruler Gangadhar Rao, while television actress Ankita Lokhande makes her Hindi film debut as Jhalkari Bai who served alongside Rani Laxmibai.

Manikarnika also stars Suresh Oberoi as the Maratha empire’s last Peshwa Bajirao II, Danny Denzongpa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan, and Atul Kulkarni, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in other roles.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is the second Hindi film by Krish after Gabbar is Back (2015). He has directed the hit films Gamyam (2008), Vedam(2010), and Gautamiputra Satakarni (2017). He is working on a biopic of Telugu legend NT Rama Rao.

The teaser of the film was released around two months back and it opened with a voice-over by superstar Amitabh Bachchan narrating the story of Queen Manikarnika, rebellion against the British. The teaser boasted grand sets and flamboyant costumes but the leading lady Kangana Ranaut’s fierce fighting scenes caught the awe of audiences.