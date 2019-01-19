‘Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi’: President Kovind felicitates Kangana Ranaut, crew after screening of periodic film

Kangana Ranaut with BJP leader LK Advani and President Ram Nath Kovind. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

The upcoming period drama -Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ was screen at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday evening. President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife watched the film. Actress Kangana Ranaut, who plays Rani Laxmibai in the film, and the entire crew were also present on the occasion. They were later felicitated by the President. BJP leader LK Advani was also present on the occasion.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan’s official Twitter account shared some photos from the screening and felicitation ceremony. The tweet reads: “President Kovind watched a special screening of the film Manikarnika.”

President Ram Nath Kovind’s Tweet:

President Kovind watched a special screening of the film ‘Manikarnika’, based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre; felicitated the cast and crew of the film. pic.twitter.com/o1AwNwz9av — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 18, 2019

CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, who has written Manikarnika, was also present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Kangana plays the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi in the film and has also co-directed it along with Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi.

Team Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Post:

Also Read: FIRST PICTURES! Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar kick-start the journey of Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake

The photos from the screening were also shared by her team stating the Queen and the honourable President of India along with eminent leaders, and dignitaries attend the historic screening of Manikarnika at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A historic moment for the Hindi film industry.

The film was recently in news due to Karni Sena. Scores of activists linked to the outfit had protested against the film as they have objections to certain scenes. However, the organisation has now said that it is not opposing the film.

The movie is based on the life of warrior princess Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. Kangana has worked hard for acing her part with rigorous horse riding and sword fighting training keeping her busy.

The movie will showcase the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It has been directed by Kangana Ranaut and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. It is produced by Zee Studios in association with Nishant Pitti and Kamal Jain.

Ranaut also visited her hometown in Himachal Pradesh recently and took divine blessings from Kuldevi Maa Mahisasurmardani Temple. She was accompanied by her entire family.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Mishti and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles. It will hit the silver screens on January 25.