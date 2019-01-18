Manikarnika The Queen Of Jhansi: Kangana Ranaut starrer to have a special screening for President of India

The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Danny Denzongappa, Suresh Oberoi and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles.(source: Instagram)

Manikarnika makers have organized a special screening of their upcoming magnum opus, Manikarnika—The Queen of Jhansi, for the President of India, Shri. Ram Nath Kovind, and members of the cast and crew of the film, among others. Led by the Global Content Company’s Movies Business – ZEE Studios, the screening will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre today.

Speaking on this occasion, Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said, “Right since its inception, ZEE has always been at the forefront of showcasing our rich legacy, culture, traditions and most above, our nation’s history. It has been our earnest endeavour to present our glorious history to the nation and the world at large. Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi is our yet another strong step in this direction. We are extremely honoured, glad & proud, that the Hon’ble President of India will be watching this film before its theatrical release. I congratulate team ZEE Studios for getting this opportunity and I wish them all the success.”

Film critic Taran Adarsh, announced this news on Twitter.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Shri Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, will watch a special screening of #Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi in New Delhi tomorrow [18 Jan]… Kangana Ranaut and the team will be present… Screening organised by Zee Entertainment… #Manikarnika releases on 25 Jan 2019. pic.twitter.com/axuA0waqhb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2019

The trailer and songs of this film have already received an overwhelming response from the audiences. Kangana Ranaut who has directed and also plays the title role in the film said, “Rani Lakshmi Bai is a national hero. Our entire team is really looking forward to presenting Manikarnika, a story about Rani Lakshmi Bai’s strength and bravery for an Independent India, to the most important entity of the Republic of India, our Hon’ble President”.

The actress recently visited her hometown Himachal Pradesh and sought the divine blessings of Kuldevi Maa Mahisasurmardani at the goddess temple.

Team Kangana Ranaut’s post:

A ferocious warrior, a beloved queen, and a loving mother—Rani Laxmi Bai is a historical icon who was an epitome of courage, and sacrificed her life for her motherland, her beloved Jhansi. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Danny Denzongappa, Suresh Oberoi and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. Zee Studios’ magnum opus Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi will bring alive the extraordinary story of valour and sacrifice for our motherland on the celluloid on January 25, 2019.