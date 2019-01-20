Manikarnika star Kangana Ranaut goes green but not with envy

Source: Instagram

‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ actress Kangana Ranaut walked the ramp for first eco-friendly clothes in Mumbai on Saturday night. Donning olive-green dress, Ranaut said that making eco-friendly clothes is a good cause, reported news agency ANI.

She also shared the image on her Instagram account with a caption, “Why Green? Because eco-consciousness and fashion can co-exist with LIVA Eco!”

The ‘Manikarnika’ actress walked the ramp to promote eco-friendly fluid fabric. Her voluminous gown which was sleeveless had a structured bodice and flared skirt, was designed by Swapnil Shinde. Her pencil heels accentuated her outfit while her accessories were kept minimal and makeup was nude-toned with a light pink lip shade and soft kohl. The actress left her her curly mane loose and complimented it with a floral tiara, which went with the theme of the eco-friendly cause.

Kangana’s upcoming film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has a lot of buzz around it. The trailer of the period drama which is based on Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the rebellion of 1857 garnered praise from her peers as well.

However, seeing the controversies surrounding the film, the makers are preparing a strategy for the smooth release of the periodic drama. The flick is slated to hit the silver screen on January 25, a day ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. The cast includes Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai, Danny Dengzopa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan and Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope.

READ ALSO | ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’: Will ruin your career, Karni Sena threatens Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is at present working on include Mental Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao, and Ashwini lyer Tiwary’s next directorial film with Jassie Gill titled Panga.