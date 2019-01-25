Manikarnika review: Critics hail powerful, fierce ‘Rani Ranaut’

Source: team_kangana_ranaut /instagram

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi rode over the controversies surrounding it and released without any hitches on January 25 (Friday). Based on the life of warrior queen Laxmibai whose fight against the British inspired the ‘Khoob ladi mardaani woh toh Jhansi waali Rani thi’, the movie delivers what it promised, says film critic Shubhra Gupta of Indian Express, giving it two and a half stars.

She praised the lead actress for her ‘fierceness and gumption’ and hailed her as ‘Rani Ranaut’ but said that Manikarnika runs ‘out of steam in the third act’.

She said, “We, the viewers, have to do no work to get with the movie’s plan: we just have to sit back, go with the flow, flabby and clunky in bits, and admire Ranaut blazing on the screen. Which she does, with such fierceness and gumption that you cannot take your eyes off her, especially when she is in full stride.”

The film is “a high-decibel, high-on-rhetoric hagiography of a queen who fought for her people and her land, till her last breath”, she summed up the film.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film ‘Powerful’ and gave it three and a half stars. He said that while the film was awe-inspiring, its first half could have been ‘tighter’.

Adarsh tweeted, "#OneWordReview… #Manikarnika: POWERFUL. Rating: ½ Inspiring movie that has scale and soul… Kangana, take a bow. You're terrific… First half could be tighter. Second half awe-inspiring… Climax brilliant… Power, pride, patriotism – this has it all. #ManikarnikaReview

Film Trade analyst & CriticSumit Kadel tweeted, "#Manikarnika is PHENOMENAL , an awe-aspiring saga of Rani Laxmi Bai valor & patriotism, Kangana delivers a legendary performance which will set a new benchmark. Direction, screenplay, Dialogues Fantastic, Action sequences gives you goosebumps. BLOCKBUSTER- Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐???? (4.5)"

Besides Ranaut, actors such as Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ankita Lokhande, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Danny Denzongpa, and Richard Keep make up the supporting cast of the film.

It is interesting to note that Kangana Ranaut has been credited as a director along with Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish. Several reports suggested that Krish had quit the project following the viral photo of a clapboard with Kangana’s name as the director on it. The film was in a number of controversies which included two actors quitting the project, Karni Sena protests and filmmaker Ketan Mehta’s notice to Kangana Ranaut for ‘hijacking’ his idea.

The film has been released the same day as another big release – Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray which is based on the life of firebrand influential political leader, Bal Thackeray.