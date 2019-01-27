Manikarnika box office collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut starrer picks up steam, holds its own against Nawazuddin’s Thackeray

team_kangana_ranaut/instagram

Manikarnika box office collection: The film, which depicts the life of the Queen of Jhansi, earned a total of Rs 26.85 crore on Day 2. The movie earned Rs 8.75 crore on Friday and Rs 18.10 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh put out these numbers in a tweet.

He said: “Manikarnika sees remarkable growth on Day 2… Strong word of mouth has come into play, while #RepublicDay holiday has given the much-required boost… Day 3 will be in double digits again… Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 26.85 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu.”

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is based on the life of warrior queen of the same name who fought against the British and is considered as one of the first freedom fighters of the Indian struggle for independence.

The film, which also credited lead actress Ranaut as a co-director along with Krish, has received mixed reviews from the critics with many of them praising Jangana for her performance but criticized episodic approach towards the storyline.

Film critic Shubhra Gupta of Indian Express, giving it two and a half stars, said, “The film is “a high-decibel, high-on-rhetoric hagiography of a queen who fought for her people and her land, till her last breath.”

Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika clashed with Thackrey starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is also facing competition from Vicky Kaushal’s URI: The Surgical Strike on Day 2 which also happens to be the Republic Day weekend. Thackrey had earned six crores on its opening day and is fairing well in Maharashtra, the Marathi heartland.

Taran Adarsh predicted that Uri: The SurgicalStrike was all set to cross ₹150 crore by Sunday.

