Manikarnika box office prediction day 1: Queen Kangana’s magnum opus expected to cross Rs 10 crore mark on release day!

By: | Updated: January 25, 2019 5:29 PM

Manikarnika box office prediction day 1: A week before its release, a special screening of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi was organized at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, where the cast of the film was also felicitated by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Manikarnika also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Danny Denzongappa, Suresh Oberoi and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. (source: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut’s much-awaited film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi has hit theatres today. The period drama features Kangana as Rani Laxmibai and is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. It has opened to a positive response from the audience and critics. Manikarnika which is all set to clash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray which also released today.

Helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana, Manikarnika is woven around the life story of Rani Laxmibai and her campaign against the East India Company in the revolt of 1857, the first major revolt to happen in the country.

We spoke to film critic Girish Johar to get a prediction on how things will fare. “First of all, I will congratulate Kangana for her hard work as she took the film on her shoulder. It’s because of her will power that we are able to watch the movie today,” Johar told Financial Express Online.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Manikarnika has released across 3700 screens worldwide. However, in India alone, the period drama has got 3000 screens including Hindi, Tamil and Telegu halls.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Also Read: Bharat movie teaser out!

Speaking on the film’s box-office prospects, Girish said, “With a female lead cast and being a non-holiday release the movie is expected to earn above Rs 10 crore on its opening day.”

Watch Trailer:

A week before its release, a special screening of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi was organized at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, where the cast of the film was also felicitated by President Ram Nath Kovind.

President of India’s Tweet:

Manikarnika also stars Ankita Lokhande and Danny Denzongpa in vital roles. The biopic has been co-directed by Kangana Ranaut and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. Earlier, actor Sonu Sood was also a part of the film. However, he walked out of the film due to a professional commitment towards Rohit Shetty’s high-octane action film Simmba. Later, actor Zeeshan Ayyub was zeroed in for the role.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Manikarnika box office prediction day 1: Queen Kangana’s magnum opus expected to cross Rs 10 crore mark on release day!
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition