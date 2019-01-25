Manikarnika box office prediction day 1: Queen Kangana’s magnum opus expected to cross Rs 10 crore mark on release day!

Manikarnika also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Danny Denzongappa, Suresh Oberoi and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. (source: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut’s much-awaited film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi has hit theatres today. The period drama features Kangana as Rani Laxmibai and is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. It has opened to a positive response from the audience and critics. Manikarnika which is all set to clash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray which also released today.

Helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana, Manikarnika is woven around the life story of Rani Laxmibai and her campaign against the East India Company in the revolt of 1857, the first major revolt to happen in the country.

We spoke to film critic Girish Johar to get a prediction on how things will fare. “First of all, I will congratulate Kangana for her hard work as she took the film on her shoulder. It’s because of her will power that we are able to watch the movie today,” Johar told Financial Express Online.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Manikarnika has released across 3700 screens worldwide. However, in India alone, the period drama has got 3000 screens including Hindi, Tamil and Telegu halls.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

#Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi screen count…

India: 3000

Overseas: 700… releasing in over 50 countries

Worldwide total: 3700 screens#Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2019

Speaking on the film’s box-office prospects, Girish said, “With a female lead cast and being a non-holiday release the movie is expected to earn above Rs 10 crore on its opening day.”

Watch Trailer:



A week before its release, a special screening of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi was organized at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, where the cast of the film was also felicitated by President Ram Nath Kovind.

President of India’s Tweet:

President Kovind watched a special screening of the film ‘Manikarnika’, based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre; felicitated the cast and crew of the film. pic.twitter.com/o1AwNwz9av — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 18, 2019

Manikarnika also stars Ankita Lokhande and Danny Denzongpa in vital roles. The biopic has been co-directed by Kangana Ranaut and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. Earlier, actor Sonu Sood was also a part of the film. However, he walked out of the film due to a professional commitment towards Rohit Shetty’s high-octane action film Simmba. Later, actor Zeeshan Ayyub was zeroed in for the role.