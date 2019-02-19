Manikarnika box office collection: Queen Kangana Ranaut rules BO again, film crosses Rs 100 crore mark

A biopic on Rani Lakshmibai, the film landed into a lot of controversies ahead of its release.

Kangana Ranaut has once again proved that she doesn’t need a Male superstar as co-star to make it big at the box office and her last release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is yet another proof of the same. The film, that also marks Kangana’s directorial debut, has finally entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club in the fourth week of its release. The movie has managed to rake in a total of Rs 100.50 crore after its fourth Sunday.

Rangoli Chandel, sister of Kangana Ranaut, shared the budget of the movie along with the money that it has recovered at the ticket window, digital, satellite and distribution rights.

Manikarnika investments and returns

Budget- 79cr

Print+Marketing- 22cr

Digital rights sold- 40cr

Satellite rights sold- 20cr

Distribution rights- 61cr

India business – 100.05cr still counting

Worldwide – 152 cr and still counting, Rangoli Chandel tweeted.

Rangoli Chandel’s Tweet:

Manikarnika investments and returns

Budget- 79cr

Print+Marketing- 22cr

Digital rights sold- 40cr

Satellite rights sold- 20cr

Distribution rights- 61cr

India business – 100.05cr still counting

Worldwide – 152cr and still counting…

???????????????? @KairosKontent — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 18, 2019

Also Read: Oscars 2019: Queen to perform at the Academy Awards ceremony in LA!

The movie has been facing stiff competition from movies like URI: The Surgical Strike which is still running pretty strong at the box office and Ranveer Singh’s recent release Gully Boy, which has already crossed the Rs 72 crore mark in its opening weekend itself. The film has also crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Manikarnika marks Kangana’s third Rs 100 crore film after Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Krrish 3. However, this one will be special for the actress as she’s not just the protagonist of the film but had held the director’s reign for the same as well.

The film also marked the Bollywood debut of popular Television actress Ankita Lokhande and with Manikarnika crossing the Rs 100 crore mark, this makes for a fantastic debut for her as well. The film also stars Danny Denzongpa, Zeeshan Ayyub, Suresh Oberoi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda among others in significant roles.