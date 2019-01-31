Manikarnika box office collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut starrer inches close to Rs 60 crore

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, upon its release on January 25, received mostly positive reviews from film critics. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut’s big Republic Day release, is steady but low at the box-office. The biographical period drama, on Wednesday, added Rs 4.50 crore more to its kitty. Its total collection, after a six-day run in cinemas, has reached Rs 56.90 crore, which is clearly not at par with the expectations trade pundits had from the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who has been following the business of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, shared its latest box-office figure in a tweet on Thursday.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

#Manikarnika shows solid trending on weekdays… ₹ 60 cr [+/-] total [Week 1] is excellent… #RepublicDay holiday contributed majorly… Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr, Wed 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 56.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2019

Keeping in view the current trend, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will maintain its pace during the weekdays. The second weekend, however, will give it ample scope to rise above the normal and fetch big numbers. In fact, it is this period that will decide whether or not the film will touch the Rs 100 crore-mark.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, co-directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana, features Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and Ankita Lokhande in significant roles, among others. The film is based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and her fight for India’s freedom from the ruthless British Raj.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, upon its release on January 25, received mostly positive reviews from film critics. The audience, too, has been appreciative of it. The mega-budgeted film, that released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, is produced by Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti.