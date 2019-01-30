Manikarnika box office collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika gains momentum, crosses Rs 50 crores

Manikarnika box office collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut starrer continues to enjoy a good run at the box office despite clashes with big names – Nawazuddin’s Thackerey and Vicky Kaushal-starrer URI. On day 5, Ranaut’s film crossed Rs 50 crore which is just 10 crores less than the estimated 60 crores week 1 earnings.

Adarsh had said on January 29 on twitter, “#Manikarnika is decent on crucial Mon. Decline on Day 4 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 41.71%… North circuits continue to lead… Week 1 should be close to ₹ 60 cr [as per trends]… Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 47.65 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu.”

#Manikarnika crosses ₹ 50 cr… Despite positive feedback, the biz is clearly divided: Some circuits holding well, some aren’t… Weekend 2 crucial… Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 52.40 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2019

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh said on twitter, “#Manikarnika crosses ₹ 50 cr… Despite positive feedback, the biz is clearly divided: Some circuits holding well, some aren’t… Weekend 2 crucial… Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 52.40 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu”

Internationally, the film is running decently as assessed by Adarsh who tweeted, “#Manikarnika crosses $ 2 mn [₹ 14.24 cr] from international markets [till 29 Jan 2019]… Key markets: USA+Canada: $ 715k UAE+GCC: $ 555k UK: $ 152k Australia+NZ+Fiji: $ 201k Other territories still being updated. #Overseas.”

The biographical period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which is based on the life of Jhansi’s Rani Lakshmibai and her war against the ruthless British rule also marks Ranaut’s debut as a director, a credit she is sharing with Krish. The film also features Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Jisshu Sengupta and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

Kangana Ranaut’s film garnered a positive response, earning Rs 42.55 crore in its opening weekend and enjoyed a good run in northern India including Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan and Punjab and also had a good run on Day 4; however a slight decline on a crucial Monday proved to be an undoing of sorts.

In addition, Manikarnika was praised by the audiences, however, the film’s release on the much-anticipated Republic Day weekend was dented by the renewed interest Uri: The Surgical Strike starring the budding actor Vicky Kaushal which had released on January 11.