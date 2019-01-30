Manikarnika box office collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika gains momentum, crosses Rs 50 crores

The biographical period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which is based on the life of Jhansi’s Rani Lakshmibai and her war against the ruthless British rule also marks Ranaut’s debut as a director, a credit she is sharing with Krish. The film also features Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Jisshu Sengupta and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.
Manikarnika box office collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut starrer continues to enjoy a good run at the box office despite clashes with big names – Nawazuddin’s Thackerey and Vicky Kaushal-starrer URI. On day 5, Ranaut’s film crossed Rs 50 crore which is just 10 crores less than the estimated 60 crores week 1 earnings.
Adarsh had said on January 29 on twitter, “#Manikarnika is decent on crucial Mon. Decline on Day 4 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 41.71%… North circuits continue to lead… Week 1 should be close to ₹ 60 cr [as per trends]… Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 47.65 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu.”
#Manikarnika crosses ₹ 50 cr… Despite positive feedback, the biz is clearly divided: Some circuits holding well, some aren’t… Weekend 2 crucial… Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 52.40 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2019
Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh said on twitter, “#Manikarnika crosses ₹ 50 cr… Despite positive feedback, the biz is clearly divided: Some circuits holding well, some aren’t… Weekend 2 crucial… Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 52.40 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu”
Internationally, the film is running decently as assessed by Adarsh who tweeted, “#Manikarnika crosses $ 2 mn [₹ 14.24 cr] from international markets [till 29 Jan 2019]… Key markets: USA+Canada: $ 715k UAE+GCC: $ 555k UK: $ 152k Australia+NZ+Fiji: $ 201k Other territories still being updated. #Overseas.”
The biographical period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which is based on the life of Jhansi’s Rani Lakshmibai and her war against the ruthless British rule also marks Ranaut’s debut as a director, a credit she is sharing with Krish. The film also features Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Jisshu Sengupta and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.
Kangana Ranaut’s film garnered a positive response, earning Rs 42.55 crore in its opening weekend and enjoyed a good run in northern India including Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan and Punjab and also had a good run on Day 4; however a slight decline on a crucial Monday proved to be an undoing of sorts.
In addition, Manikarnika was praised by the audiences, however, the film’s release on the much-anticipated Republic Day weekend was dented by the renewed interest Uri: The Surgical Strike starring the budding actor Vicky Kaushal which had released on January 11.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.