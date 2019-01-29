Manikarnika box office collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut starrer enjoys a decent run, especially in northern circles

Manikarnika box office collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut starrer has received a good response so far at the box office. In its first week, the film is estimated to earn around Rs 60 crore as Monday sees a slight decline as compared to Day 1.

Kangana Ranaut’s biographical period drama, based on the life of warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and her struggle against the British rule, saw an excellent response, earning Rs 42.55 crore in its opening weekend. Manikarnika which clashed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackerey, enjoyed great success in Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan and continues to have a good run on Day 4; although a slight decline was registered on crucial Monday. The film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ankita Lokhande in important roles, among others.

Although the film received praise from the audiences, the film’s release on Republic Day weekend was affected by the renewed momentum Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike that hit the screens on January 11.

Film trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh said on Twitter, “#Manikarnika is decent on crucial Mon. Decline on Day 4 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 41.71%… North circuits continue to lead… Week 1 should be close to ₹ 60 cr [as per trends]… Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 47.65 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu.

READ ALSO | Manikarnika box office collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut roars, her movie crosses Rs 40 crore mark in its first weekend

Agreeing with the assessment, film analyst Sumit Kadel twitter, “Night shows of #Manikarnika drops considerably. Monday Collection would be in the range of 5 cr now.”

However, in the international market, the film has had a good run. Adarsh wrote, “#Manikarnika crosses $ 1.55 mn [₹ 11.03 cr] from international markets… Key markets: North America: $ 559k UAE-GCC: $ 471k UK: $ 118k ANZ + Fiji: $ 137k North America and other territories still being updated. #Overseas”

Actress Kangana Ranaut was also successful in breaking her own record with her earlier blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu Returns earning Rs 37.50 crore nett over its first weekend, reported to be the highest first weekend collections for a female-driven film.