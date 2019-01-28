Manikarnika box office collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut roars, her movie crosses Rs 40 crore mark in its first weekend

Manikarnika box office collection day 3 is an encouraging Rs 42.5 crore. (Source: team_kangana_ranaut /Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut’s big-ticket release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has received a spectacular response at the box-office. The biographical period drama, on Sunday, added Rs 15.70 crore more to its kitty. Its total collection, after the opening-weekend run, stands at Rs 42.55 crore.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is registering its best performance in Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan. Adarsh’s summed up of the film’s business in the tweet below:

#Manikarnika has an excellent weekend… Crosses ₹ 40 cr mark after a sluggish start [Day 1]… Kangana’s biggest opener… Delhi, NCR, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan have performed best… Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr. Total: ₹ 42.55 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2019

#Manikarnika crosses $ 1.55 mn [₹ 11.03 cr] from international markets… Key markets:

North America: $ 559k

UAE-GCC: $ 471k

UK: $ 118k

ANZ + Fiji: $ 137k

North America and other territories still being updated. #Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2019

Keeping in view the current trend, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will continue its sparkling performance during the weekdays. Of course, there will be the usual decline in collections but that will not stop the film from packing a respectable first-week total.

At the box-office, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is battling against the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray. It is also facing cut-throat competition from the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike that hit the screens on January 11.

According to the report, Kangana has broken her own record as her earlier blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu Returns had earned Rs 37.50 crore nett over its first weekend, which was the highest first weekend collections for a female-driven film.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, as the name suggests, is based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and her struggle to gain India independence from the ruthless British rule. It also stars Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ankita Lokhande in important roles, among others.

Upon its release on January 25, the film received mostly positive reviews. The word of mouth, too, has been equally good. It is jointly directed by Krish and Kangana.