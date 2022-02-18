  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maniesh Paul all set to host new reality show ‘Smart Jodi’ on real life couple for Star Plus

The celebrity reality show will feature a host of real life celebrity couples.

Written by FE Online
This show has everything that is exciting with fun elements and entertainment: Maniesh Paul (Photo: Instagram)

Entertainment: Popular actor and TV host Maniesh Paul will soon be seen in a new reality show that will bring together all the couple celebrities engaging in fun tasks, games and activities. The actor has just recently wrapped up the second season of India’s Best Dancer. He is now gearing up for his upcoming reality show that will be aired on Star Plus.

The celebrity reality show will feature a host of real life celebrity couples such as Bhagyashree and Himalay Dassani, S Sreesanth and Bhuvaneshwari Kumar among other celebrities.

“I am always drawn towards innovative, interesting and entertaining concepts, as a performer. This show has everything that is exciting with fun elements and entertainment. ‘Smart Jodi’ is a unique concept and I am glad to be a part of it”, Maniesh Paul was quoted as saying in ANI.

Work wise, Maniesh Paul has a host of projects that are waiting for the release. He will soon be seen in Dharma Production’s upcoming family drama ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. The movie will also have Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the titular roles.

