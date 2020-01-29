Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls: Superstar Rajinikanth injured, twists ankle while shooting in Bandipur forest

Speaking to reporters at Chennai, he said he had suffered the bruises due to thorns, apparently at the shooting spot in Bandipur. (Photo source: IE, Reuters)

Megastar Rajinikanth twisted his ankle while shooting for ace adventurer Bear Grylls’s ‘Man vs Wild’ show at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Tuesday, forest officials said. “Rajinikanth lost his balance, twisted his ankle and suffered minor bruises to his hand below the elbow,” a forest official said. “The actor is okay now,” he added.

Meanwhile, the actor left Mysore and reached Chennai late on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters at Chennai, he said he had suffered the bruises due to thorns, apparently at the shooting spot in Bandipur.

The forest department put a lot of conditions while permitting the shooting such as filming at own risk and not allowing the crew to use explosives and inflammable materials, according to officials. Rajinikanth is the second high profile figure to appear in Man Vs Wild after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.