Man vs Wild: Look who has praised PM Narendra Modi for featuring with wildlife adventurist Bear Grylls

Arjun Kapoor praised PM Modi after the viral Man vs Wild promo.

After the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi featuring alongside the British adventurer Bear Grylls, in an upcoming episode of Discovery’s Man vs Wild to create awareness about wildlife conservation and environmental change, went viral, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor posted a video full of praises for the Prime Minister of India. The episode, which will premiere in India on August 12, has already built up a lot of anticipation and excitement among the audiences. The promo which was released by Discovery earlier this week has created a sensation on the internet and people can’t stop talking about it. Though the intellectuals didn’t seem to be happy with the news of PM Modi in Man vs Wild, the Prime Minister gathered a lot of praises from the people and celebrities. The Bollywood actor after watching the teaser expressed his excitement to watch the full episode of the viral teaser.

In the video, Arjun Kapoor can be seen is a very anticipated and excited mood and lauds the Prime Minister’s courage. The actor as heard in the video says “Modi Ji with Bear Grylls, outstanding! Kudos to you people at Discovery for pulling this off. I am so excited to watch this.” He further added addressing the Prime Minister that ” Modi Ji, you have done amazing works for India and to see you and your personality emerge in moments like this, fill us with joy and makes us more and more proud as Indians to watch every single thing that you do. Thank you.”

Earlier, Bear Grylls tweet with the promo video and wrote about his feeling to do an episode of Man vs Wild with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wrote that he felt honoured and excited to venture in the Indian wilderness of Jim Corbett with him and that he also had a great experience with the remarkable world leader who leads a great nation.

Replying to which PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter that his past connections with mountains and forests have a lasting impact on his life and the idea of going back to the lap of nature beyond politics for a while was something that got him both intrigued and inclined to take part.

“It is the best opportunity that I can get in order to present India’s rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature, to the world,” added the Prime Minister.

PM Narendra Modi also wrote words of commendation and told the world about the bravery of Bear Grylls. Notably, the anticipation for the full episode is at its level best among both the fans and critics and they will get more material to praise or take a jibe.