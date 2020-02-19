Man vs Wild host Bear Grylls shares Rajnikanth’s ‘blockbuster TV debut’ first look

While releasing the first look on his official Twitter account Grylls said that working with Superstar Rajnikanth was special for him. (Twitter/Bear Grylls)

The star host of Man vs Wild Bear Grylls has released the first look of Rajnikanth starrer Into the Wild motion poster. In a small clip shared by Grylls, both him and Rajnikanth can be seen standing by a rustic black jeep in the forest. Both the stars are donned in Black with flames of fire around them. Sounds of the animals and the wilderness surrounding them can also be heard in the background. While releasing the first look on his official Twitter account Grylls said that working with Superstar Rajnikanth was special for him. Grylls said that he has worked with lots of stars around the world but found working with the Thalaivar special.

Terming the legendary actor as a star who has been known for his swagger, Grylls said that he got to know the actor from close quarters during the shoot of the episode saw him in a completely new way.

In his television debut, the star recently shot an episode of Discovery channel’s famous survival series Man vs Wild. The shoot took place in Karnataka’s Bandipur forest in a span of three days in the last month. In the show, the host Bear Grylls navigates his way through dangerous situations and arduous terrain in different parts of the world and finds his way back home.

Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/kFnkiw71S6 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 19, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also featured in the show and his episode was aired on August 12 last year. Grylls had termed welcoming PM Modi on his show as a great privilege. Apart from his recent shows with PM Narendra Modi and superstar Rajnikanth, the star host of the show has been known for his love for India’s flora and fauna. In his many interviews across the world, he has talked about his fascination with the wildlife of the country. The famous show has been on the run for last seven seasons with around 83 episodes. Each show is 45 minutes long and typically takes around 7-8 days of the shoot at the location. Grylls also spends time at the location to understand from the experts from the region about the conditions at the place and then embarks on shooting the mission