Mammootty’s tribute to Kerala’s longest serving legislator KM Mani: Always young at heart!

Thousands of people assembled at his residence and the Church paid tributes to KM Mani, who died at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday at 86. (TWITTER IMAGE)

Tributes are still pouring in for Kerala’s longest-serving legislator and popular leader KM Mani whose demise has plunged the state into grief and mourning, from celebrities, politicians and ordinary people from all walks of life. While noted filmmaker Hariharan is quoted as having referred to the deceased leader as “kulapati” of Indian politics, writer-director Bhadran termed KM Mani as the ‘Captain M’ of Indian political scenario. Malayalam superstar Mammootty also paid his respects at the leader’s residence.

“KM Mani had the kind of rare personality that defied age. Be it in his speech, mannerisms or even the way he walked, he bubbled with youthful energy. It was difficult to believe that Mani sir is 86 years old because of this.” Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been quoted by Manorama as saying in his tribute to the deceased leader.

“He used to always inquire whether we need any help or assistance. That is the kind of person he was. We shared a very close friends and we used to speak to each other over the phone often,” Mammootty added.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and popular actor Jayaram took to Facebook to share their respects to the deceased leader. Dulquer Salman also posted his tribute to KM Mani on his Facebook page.

Representing his native place Pala, KM Mani had a career spanning more than fifty years and had been Kerala’s Finance Minister not once or twice or thrice but thirteen times, marking the longest milestone in the state’s history!

The deceased leader’s son Jose K Mani shared that KM Mani had been so fearless and larger-than-life in his presence that it seemed almost difficult to believe that he was no more in their home. Jose K Mani also stated that many political opponents but no enemies, as was evident from the tributes that are pouring in for the leader from politicians spanning different parties.

Rare is an instance when all leaders, celebrities, influencers and ordinary people come together to speak in one voice and pay tributes to a leader.

Referring to KM Mani as the ‘stalwart of Indian politics with an impeccable electoral record and deep connection to citizens of the state’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed tribute to honor the contribution of Kerala’s longest-serving legislator.

While former CM Chandy referred to the leader’s demise as ‘the end of an era’, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan referred to it as an ‘irreparable loss.”